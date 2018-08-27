Speech to Text for Scheid Diesel cleanup begins

rolled out... they did leave an impact. news 10's sarah lehman is live to explain what the event means for terre hautes economy. sarah... rondrell... the wabash valley fairgrounds is empty now... but this weekend ... there were hundreds of diesel truck enthusiasts here. we reported earlier today, this year was less eventful for law enforcement than in years past. but... there's still an impact on terre haute's economy. the scheid diesel extravaganza brought fans from all over the country. "we saw people from as far away as california." jesse bullock is the general manager at buffalo wild wings. he told me the event brought in a lot of extra business. "from what i heard they let people leave during the event and have a bracelet so we got a lot of sales this year from it. so it was really good." but that wasn't the case for all businesses in town. samantha gibbens works at at azzip pizza. she said her crew saw less customers than normal. "so i actually worked saturday night and we're actually a lot slower. our business was more dead than usual." she thinks that could be because of the event "people from around terre haute they tend to stay in" and she says... "we didn't see a lot of people from out of town in their trucks or anything." but right across town buffalo wild wings says the opposite. "we had a great time and lots of extra sales from it so we really enjoyed it this year." /// "we got it started thursday night friday saturday and sunday." bullock says the extravaganza was a great way to show off terre haute... "they really do bring a lot of people into terre haute to support that so it's good. good for the...great for the communtiy." bullock said officers were around to make sure everything stayed under control. he says that buffalo wild wings saw an increase of at least ten percent from this time last year. live at the vigo county fair grounds sarah lehman news 10. back to you.