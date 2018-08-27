Speech to Text for Making the Sheriff's Youth Ranch a reality

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here in the wabash valley. the property is on state road 59. it's on the outskirts of brazil, indiana. [b16]x continuing coverage-boxes open .. and that's where we find news 10's abby kirk right now. she was there today when crews started demolition. the ranch could draw people from all over the country. abby... explains the impact this will have... [b17]youth sheriff's ranch update-live pkg rondrell, what i can tell you is that "this" is not only a big deal for the community of clay county.... but, it's also a big deal for the entire nation.... as thousands of high school students will travel "here" to gain life long leadership skills. nat bulldozers.... nat and jackhammers .... are what you will hear on this 62 acres of land in brazil, indiana..... ---minier "what we are doing is demolishing the unsafe, unwanted, structures here." that's as sheriffs and deptuties are making the "sheriffs' youth ranch" a reality. today---indiana department of correction inmates demolished three buldings.... this will make room for cabins, a peace chapel, amphittheater, and recreation areas. ---minier "we will be able to quadruple, through the ranch, the number of kids that sheriffs and deputies have been reaching over the last 39 years." sheriff john layton of marion county....says this is something he is happy to be a part of. "well have kids here ....developing, learning into adults that want to make a difference in their lives and others. that's what it is all about." sheriff layton says...the project is all about the kids.... "get them on the right track...so when they take the crossroads... they take the right track." every summer, camps will focus on enhancing skills in future deputies and sheriffs. campers will take part in outdoor activities such as horesback riding and swimming.... the camp will also help young wittness and survivors of crime.... "the potential is so great because this will change those kids lives. it will change the chemistry at home in their family...it will change neighborhoods. .. schools and...you know ...their work places. this is going to have an entire...just an entire ripple effect." it's a project that is a little more than 3 million dollars .... the hope is to have youth "here" on the property by next summer.... reporting live in brazil... abby kirk.. news 10. a restaurant in terre haute seems to have closed up shop. news 10 received calls about