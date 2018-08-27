Clear

Making the Sheriff's Youth Ranch a reality

Making the Sheriff's Youth Ranch a reality

Posted: Mon Aug 27 15:31:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 15:31:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Making the Sheriff's Youth Ranch a reality

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here in the wabash valley. the property is on state road 59. it's on the outskirts of brazil, indiana. [b16]x continuing coverage-boxes open .. and that's where we find news 10's abby kirk right now. she was there today when crews started demolition. the ranch could draw people from all over the country. abby... explains the impact this will have... [b17]youth sheriff's ranch update-live pkg rondrell, what i can tell you is that "this" is not only a big deal for the community of clay county.... but, it's also a big deal for the entire nation.... as thousands of high school students will travel "here" to gain life long leadership skills. nat bulldozers.... nat and jackhammers .... are what you will hear on this 62 acres of land in brazil, indiana..... ---minier "what we are doing is demolishing the unsafe, unwanted, structures here." that's as sheriffs and deptuties are making the "sheriffs' youth ranch" a reality. today---indiana department of correction inmates demolished three buldings.... this will make room for cabins, a peace chapel, amphittheater, and recreation areas. ---minier "we will be able to quadruple, through the ranch, the number of kids that sheriffs and deputies have been reaching over the last 39 years." sheriff john layton of marion county....says this is something he is happy to be a part of. "well have kids here ....developing, learning into adults that want to make a difference in their lives and others. that's what it is all about." sheriff layton says...the project is all about the kids.... "get them on the right track...so when they take the crossroads... they take the right track." every summer, camps will focus on enhancing skills in future deputies and sheriffs. campers will take part in outdoor activities such as horesback riding and swimming.... the camp will also help young wittness and survivors of crime.... "the potential is so great because this will change those kids lives. it will change the chemistry at home in their family...it will change neighborhoods. .. schools and...you know ...their work places. this is going to have an entire...just an entire ripple effect." it's a project that is a little more than 3 million dollars .... the hope is to have youth "here" on the property by next summer.... reporting live in brazil... abby kirk.. news 10. a restaurant in terre haute seems to have closed up shop. news 10 received calls about
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Hot Again Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The heat is on, is there rain in the forecast?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Scheid Diesel cleanup begins

Image

Making the Sheriff's Youth Ranch a reality

Image

Fuddruckers in Terre Haute looks to be closed

Image

News traffic light in place in Brazil

Image

More testing needed to identify drowning victim

Image

Higher teacher pay vetoed in Illinois

Image

State Road 71 Bridge closed for road work

Image

Memorial Bridge in Vincennes closed for maintenance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out