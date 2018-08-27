Speech to Text for Fuddruckers in Terre Haute looks to be closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fuddruckers in terre haute being closed. when we visited today, we found a sign. it says 'sorry -- we are closed'.. and it directs people to check out other fuddruckers restaurants. we've reached out to the corporate offices for more information. at this time.. news 10 has not gotten a response. the new parke heritage school is making history already. hear what the