More testing needed to identify drowning victim

More testing needed to identify drowning victim

Posted: Mon Aug 27 15:25:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 15:25:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we just learned that information this afternoon. after getting autospy results. news 10 started following this story yesterday. [b4]kayaker body recovered-map top vo the vigo county sheriff's office received a call aboout a body in a lake in west terre haute. deputies went to the area of hollingsworth place.. and u-s 1--50. that's where they found a man face down in the water... with a kayak floating nearby. officials told us the body didn't show signs of trauma. the cause of death appeared to be drowning. we are waiting on information about who the victim is. the coroner's office told news 10 there will be d-n-a testing to identify the body. leasing new ambulances may cost the city of
