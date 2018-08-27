Clear

Higher teacher pay vetoed in Illinois

Posted: Mon Aug 27 15:25:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 15:25:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

vacant in the state of illinois. but... the governor stopped a measure that could have curbbed that teacher shortage. good evening and thanks for joining us. lawmakers created a bill setting a 40 thousand dollar yearly minimum salary for teachers. it would've been a gradual increase over the next five years. but governor rauner vetoed the bill. he said districts should consider merit pay.. or extra money for certain subjects. news 10's lacey clifton spoke to a retired illinois teacher today and shares her thoughts. [b2]il teachers pay increase vetoed-front pkg rondrell-- of course school districts want to pay their teachers more-- but at this point state funding is just now getting consistent again. however-- to a retired teacher-- a pay raise for educators is a no brainer. gretchen murphy served as the middle school english teacher for the casey westfield school in illinois for 17 years. "i just always loved chidren and i knew that was a path i wanted to take and i was really happy as a teacher." but unfortunately fewer people are calling "teaching" their passion these days. now, the state is facing another year of teacher shortages. some think the lack of balance between work and compensation is to blame. "you have to prepare pretty much everything you're going to say all day. you have to know exactly what is going to come out of your mouth. and then you have to do your work after-- which is grading and the things that are all behind the scenes that people don't really see." governor bruce rauner vetoed a bill that would've raised the minimum teacher pay to 40 thousand dollars. it was an effort to attract and keep teachers in illinois. at this point in her life-- murphy has nothing to gain-- and nothing to lose by rauner's move. but based on experience-- she feels educators deserved that raise. "i understand that they have hard decisions to make, but i feel that they should always put education first. and i feel that they should discuss it with the educators, rather than making the decision as a non-educator." today i spoke to casey- westfield superintendent dee scott. besides pay-- scott says rigorous license requirements keep many from going into education in the first place. investigators believe a man found dead in a lake drowned.
