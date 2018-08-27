Speech to Text for New exhaust system coming to Terre Haute Fire Department

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

department".. hopes to make their fire houses "safer" for those who work "in them". "the board of public works".. will accept bids "on a new exhaust system". "an assistant fire chief says". "the system" attaches directly onto the exaust pipes of fire apparatus. this takes "all fumes with carcinogens" outside of the fire house. "the fire department" received "289"- thousand-dollar grant to put toward the project. bids should come-in "late next month".. with work beginning on the project "in november". and "the fire department" will also now seek "financing" in