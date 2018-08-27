Clear

New exhaust system coming to Terre Haute Fire Department

New exhaust system coming to Terre Haute Fire Department

Posted: Mon Aug 27 14:57:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 14:57:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

department".. hopes to make their fire houses "safer" for those who work "in them". "the board of public works".. will accept bids "on a new exhaust system". "an assistant fire chief says". "the system" attaches directly onto the exaust pipes of fire apparatus. this takes "all fumes with carcinogens" outside of the fire house. "the fire department" received "289"- thousand-dollar grant to put toward the project. bids should come-in "late next month".. with work beginning on the project "in november". and "the fire department" will also now seek "financing" in
