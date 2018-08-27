Speech to Text for Canal Road and Davis Drive named Rob Pitts Memory Way

been re-named .. for a local fallen police officer. the new name -- was revealed this morning. a portion of "erie canal road" is now considered -- "rob pitts memorial way." as you can see -- the sign is hanging near -- "canal road" an "davis drive". community donations paid for the sign. "this is just another way that rob will never be forgotten -- of course for us he will never be forgotten. people who didn't really know him or just knew the story, anytime they come by here and see his name, they can remember him in that fashion. " "pitts" was killed in the line of duty in may. a clinton man will be in court this week. that's after