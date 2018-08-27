Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and temperatures at 90. dismissal at 12:50 today will be another day filled with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and temperatures at 90. dismissal at 12:50 today will be another day filled with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and temperatures at 90. dismissal at 12:50 today will be another day filled with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and dismissal at 12:50 today will be another day filled with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and temperatures at 90. former president jimmy carter was in northern carter