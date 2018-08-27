Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm 10 Weather

Posted: Mon Aug 27 09:26:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 09:28:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and temperatures at 90. dismissal at 12:50 today will be another day filled with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and temperatures at 90. dismissal at 12:50 today will be another day filled with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and temperatures at 90. dismissal at 12:50 today will be another day filled with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and dismissal at 12:50 today will be another day filled with sunshine and heat. day time highs climbing to 90, but the heat index will make it feel like triple digits. a heat advisory is also in effect for all of our illinois counties through tuesday. tonight will be mostly clear and calm, with lows dropping to 71. then tomorrow, another day like today with sunshine and temperatures at 90. former president jimmy carter was in northern carter
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Another hot and humid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Softball game continues tradition by honoring Terre Haute business owner

Image

UPDATE: Body recovered from water in Vigo County, investigation underway

Image

The Little Italy Festival

Image

Saturation Saturday cracks down on DUI arrests in Illinois

Image

Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Summer is back in full force around the Wabash Valley.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out