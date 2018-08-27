Clear

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Just outside Clay City sits the Wabash Park Camp and Retreat Center. That's where Freddy Kaniki and many other African immigrants spent their weekend, reconnecting with fellowship.

from all over the u-s- made their way to the wabash valley today... [b9]welcome home conference-frnt pkg it's part of a religious conference in clay county... news 10s garrett brown explains how its connecting "african immigrants" to each other and the wabash valley.. clay city may be a pretty small town. but this weekend it served as the host of a new religious conference. one that aims to reunite africans in prayer and worship. just outside clay city sits the wabash park, camp, and retreat center. that's where freddy kaniki and many other african immigrants spent their weekend. reconnecting with fellowship. "just because we moved from one country to another doesn't mean that everything is done or things have changed dramatically." the grounds hosted the welcome home conference. its an event put on by many african immigrants part of the free methodist churches. for two days hundreds from across the united states and africa gathered not only to pray. but also meet others who too have share the same passion and heritage. "we have been working for a year now just to organize this event that people can come together and have fellowship. not only for africa but also churches in america." this is the first time this many african christians in the wabash conference have gathered. that's why they were so happy to host the event bringing so many to clay county. "we're all about hospitality and godly hospitality. for us to be able to have host them here is just a wonderful step in the right direction." even though the event only lasted a few days these african immigrants now have better knowledge to live in the united states and continue their religious practices. they just hope to have another conference like this again next year. "we can talk about helping each other. really fit in america. and so i can only hope that its becoming an annual conference." if you are interested in learning more about the wabash park, camp and retreat center or future events they are hosting go to our website at wthitv.com for more information. back to you. meteorologist brady harp has
