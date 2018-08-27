Speech to Text for Softball game continues tradition by honoring Terre Haute business owner

owner today. [b13]dick tanoos memorial softball game-vo off top its been six years since "dick tanoos" passed away. he was the owner of "tanoos' market" in terre haute. this year -- his family continued the tradition of a softball game in his name. it was held at barkley softball fields. family members said it's a great way to honor his life while helping the community. "i think one of the greatest things we can do rather then mourn the loss of those that have passed away is to do things to honor their name.and celebrate their legacy and embrace things that were important to them i think that's the best way that we can carry on their name and their legacy in the community." money raised will help "saint george's sunday school". in years past -- family members said the memorial has made more than 50-thousand dollars. a lot of you at home experienced a "spike"