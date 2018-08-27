Speech to Text for UPDATE: Body recovered from water in Vigo County, investigation underway

i just got off the phone with the vigo county sheriffs office. they say they found a "kayaker" flipped over in the water here behind me. they are still working to identify the man. the sheriffs office is also trying to figure out how he died this is in west terre haute -- along "highway 150". the sheriffs office was called here around "6" last night. central dispatch says they don't know who made the initial "9-1-1" call. "4" agencies responded. it took them about "3" hours to recover the body of a white man -- found in the water. "it took us about 2-3 hours because of the rough terrain. and there's no direct way to get back to it. so that's why it took us so long to recover the body out of the water" an autoposy is scheduled for today at regional hospital at "10 am". we are working to get more information into how this happened and when. we will keep you updated as soon as we learn more. live -- kt news 10. as we mentioned - storm team 10 meteorologist