Clear

UPDATE: Body recovered from water in Vigo County, investigation underway

Dispatchers told News 10 crews were searching for a person whose kayak flipped over.

Posted: Mon Aug 27 05:27:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 05:27:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for UPDATE: Body recovered from water in Vigo County, investigation underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i just got off the phone with the vigo county sheriffs office. they say they found a "kayaker" flipped over in the water here behind me. they are still working to identify the man. the sheriffs office is also trying to figure out how he died this is in west terre haute -- along "highway 150". the sheriffs office was called here around "6" last night. central dispatch says they don't know who made the initial "9-1-1" call. "4" agencies responded. it took them about "3" hours to recover the body of a white man -- found in the water. "it took us about 2-3 hours because of the rough terrain. and there's no direct way to get back to it. so that's why it took us so long to recover the body out of the water" an autoposy is scheduled for today at regional hospital at "10 am". we are working to get more information into how this happened and when. we will keep you updated as soon as we learn more. live -- kt news 10. as we mentioned - storm team 10 meteorologist
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Another hot and humid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Softball game continues tradition by honoring Terre Haute business owner

Image

UPDATE: Body recovered from water in Vigo County, investigation underway

Image

The Little Italy Festival

Image

Saturation Saturday cracks down on DUI arrests in Illinois

Image

Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Summer is back in full force around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Trash becomes treasure for Replay the Runway

Image

Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out