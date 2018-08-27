Speech to Text for The Little Italy Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

y16fy clinton, indiana. hours are 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. on friday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on saturday and sunday, and 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on labor day monday. it begins friday night with a parade and ends monday night with fireworks. the festival celebrates the italian immigrants that founded the community. enjoy grape stomping, contests like spaghetti eating, pizza eating, carnival rides, food, shopping, wine garden, magic show, much more. thelittleitalyf estival .org a body pulled from the water here in the valley. news 10's kiley thomas is live mcleish, 2018's re and regina of the little italy festival. it's coming up friday through labor day monday in downtown clinton, indiana. hours are 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. on friday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on saturday and sunday, and 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on labor day monday. it begins friday night with a parade and ends monday night with fireworks. the festival celebrates the italian immigrants that