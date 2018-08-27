Clear

Saturation Saturday cracks down on DUI arrests in Illinois

Police in Illinois did heavy patrols of their on Saturday.

looking for drunk drivers saturday night. the crawford county sheriff's office was in charge of the saturation patrol. five illinois departments added about 20 extra officers to the effort. news 10 got to ride along and see the action first hand. "basically d-u-i it affects everybody in the community it's one of those senseless crimes it's 100 percent preventable people make the choice to commit this crime" police said one person dies every fifty minutes because of a drunk driver. almost 300-thousand are injured. crawford -- robinson -- oblong -- hutsonville and palestine police took part in the patrols.
