Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

One person is arrested after a traffic stop in Vigo County.

Posted: Mon Aug 27 03:49:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 03:49:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

expected in court today to face drug charges. it happened after a traffic stop. 45-year-old "stephani presnell" is in the vigo county jail at this hour. indiana state police say just after 10 o'clock saturday night - they pulled over a car on u-s- 41 near cherry street in terre haute. that was for improper headlights. officers say they noticed the passengers acting nervous inside the vehicle. after a k-9 search -- police said they found grams of methamphetamine and marijuana -- along with multiple syringes -- pills and other drug paraphernalia. a fairly quiet weekend for police after
