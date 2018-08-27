Speech to Text for Summer is back in full force around the Wabash Valley.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

**Heat advisory in effect for all Wabash Valley Illinois counties until Tuesday at 7PM CT** Monday: Sunny and hot. High: 90° Heat Index: 102° Monday Night: Mostly clear, warm breeze. Low: 71° Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Still warm & breezy. High: 90° Detailed Forecast: Summer is back in full force around the Wabash Valley. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of our Illinois counties, but conditions will be the same here in Indiana too. Highs today hitting that 90-degree mark, with a heat index making it feel like it's 102°. Tonight we'll be mostly clear as we drop down into the low 70's. Tomorrow more heat and humidity, with temperatures, yet again hitting that 90 degree mark. The good news is a cool down is coming with some rain as early as Wednesday. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031