Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Aug 26 21:01:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 26 21:01:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

temperatures will drop very slowly. nighttime lows will stay around 72 degrees. tomorrow sunny and hot conditions will continue and highs will be in the lower 90's. tomorrow night temperatures will fall to the lower 70's. mostly clear skies will take over and a warm breeze will move through the region.
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
