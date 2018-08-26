Speech to Text for Trash becomes treasure for Replay the Runway

to this moment.. that's as models "replayed the runway" in terre haute. it's part of rethink inc's fashion show fundraiser. here -- a different type of couture took over the runway. that's as members created looks out of trash and recyclable items. local celebrities showed off the finished products. organiers said they wanted to bring awareness to the carbon footprints we leave behind. [b10]replay runway-sot vo "the bottom line is our youth needs us to pay attention to what we are doing we're using up our resources at a huge amounts of quanitys we throw trash, styrofoam doesn't break down we have all kinds of issues that we need to address now." money raised tonight will help rethink inc... funds go to helping out community gardens -- sustainability and green projects throughout the terre haute area. people in the community are trading places for a good cause. and