Speech to Text for Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase

led them on a chase tonight... 31-year-old terry baugh junior was arrested. that's according to terre haute police. he's facing charges including reckless driving. it happened around 7 tonight. you're looking at video from the scene earlier. officials told us an officer tried to stop baugh junior. that's when police said he took off -- ending up in the 15 hundred block of "chase street". officials said k-9s tracked baugh junior at a house. he came out and was arrested. he was taken to the vigo county jail and is due in court on monday.