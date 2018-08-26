Speech to Text for State regulators approve Duke Energy rate reduction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

consumer alert... that's duke energy costumers could be seeing lower electric bills very soon... . [b17]lower duke energy rates approved-vo off top indiana regulators approved an agreement to "lower" the rates for duke energy customers. the amount of savings will vary from person to person. officials say the reductions could translate to savings of 7-dollars a month for the average customer by 20-20. duke energy credits the federal tax overhaul for the move. in july -- the company said it made a deal with the state's consumer watchdog and industry group to share tax savings with customers. you should start seeing savings this year -- but the effects will continue throughout the coming years. news 10 will be right back... arizona