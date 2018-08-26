Speech to Text for State report shows drop in Indiana workplace injuries

work-related injuries are at an all-time low. federal statistics show injuries went down to 3-and- a-half for every 100 full- time workers. the numbers are from 20-16. officials report that's an eight percent drop from the year before. it's also nearly a 70 percent drop from decades past. the data includes "serious" wor related injuries that required more than just first-aid medical attention. though safety is improving -- numbers point to nearly 140 workers who died on the job in 20-16. according to the report -- the car accidents were the leading cause.