Speech to Text for Legislation barring tobacco sales to those under 21 vetoed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"no" to new smoking regulations. that's after "vetoing" a bill that would "change" the legal age to buy tobacco in the state. [b13]il smoking age change vetoed-vo off top the bill was looking to raise the age to 21-years-old. it would have also stopped the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping materials. governor rauner said the change would push residents to buy tobacco products from non-licensed vendors or neighboring states. "the american lung association" says the bill would have protected children -- reduced smoking rates and saved lives. it's not known if the governor's veto can be overturned. so far -- 14 illinois' counties and cities have already adopted local ordinances -- setting the age at 21. [b14]x in indiana-open off top recent numbers show the hoosier state is a "safe" place to work... that's as