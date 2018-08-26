Speech to Text for We Live event shows residents they are appreciated

you are appreciated. hamilton center inc. hosted its annual "we live" event at rose park. people in the community could enjoy vendors -- free haircuts -- food and drinks and other activities. organizers said it doesn't take much to let people know they have value and they matter. "in everybody's life we have down moments.. we have depressed moments.. and we want individuals to know you don't have to go through that alone. hamilton center is here to help you through it." today was the "third year" for "we live"... to celebrate -- three people were honored with the outstanding community member award. to view the winners -- you can click on this story on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. illinois governor bruce rauner is saying