Local event brings wheelchair awareness to Terre Haute residents

themselves in the shoes of those living with disabilities today... [b9]stand for those who can't-frnt pkg it's part of a movement to "stand up for thos who can't"... news 10s garrett brown joins us now in our studio to explain ... wheelchairs come in many shapes and forms. but all have the same purpose.to help those who may not be able to walk. but even with a wheelchair it can still be a challenge. that's why a local dog trainer started a new event in terre haute. showing how difficult it can actually be. though the weather saturday morning was rainy. that didn't stop people from turning out to the meadows shopping center. many taking part in an event to raise wheelchair awareness. "a lot of things we believe are wheelchair accessible are still difficult. there are some places that may have a chair lift. well the chair lift is great but its very difficult to get from the chair, into the chair lift." the event was called standing for those who cant. jack shannon with shannon dog training got the idea after training a dog on how to serve someone in a wheelchair. with the help of some local sponsors they set up this brief obstacle course to show some of the struggles people can come across. "we have some things to negotiate like rocks, some plywood. just a small crack in the side walk can be an obstacle." local leaders even took a crack at the course to see how difficult it truly is. but the event also served as a fundraiser. all the money raised is going towards the griffin bike park to their warrior trail. when completed the trail will be accessible to those in wheelchairs. "we're excited about these relationships that are being developed and the kind of success we'll have with the trail as result of people using it as a venue for special activities there." in the end those who attended the event have a better understanding of those confined in wheelchairs. they just hope the rest of the wabash valley will step up to help if they see someone in need. "it just brings awareness if they see someone in a wheelchair or if they have a business and they're putting in a wheel chair ramp or a chair lift, just keep in mind there's a lot more too it that meets the eye." if you would like to donate towards the cause at the griffin bike park. we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you. today was about letting "you" know you