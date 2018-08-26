Clear

Local event brings wheelchair awareness to Terre Haute residents

Though the weather Saturday morning was rainy, that didn't stop people from turning out to the Meadows Shopping Center. Many taking part in an event to raise wheelchair awareness.

Posted: Sun Aug 26 18:44:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 26 18:44:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Local event brings wheelchair awareness to Terre Haute residents

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

themselves in the shoes of those living with disabilities today... [b9]stand for those who can't-frnt pkg it's part of a movement to "stand up for thos who can't"... news 10s garrett brown joins us now in our studio to explain ... wheelchairs come in many shapes and forms. but all have the same purpose.to help those who may not be able to walk. but even with a wheelchair it can still be a challenge. that's why a local dog trainer started a new event in terre haute. showing how difficult it can actually be. though the weather saturday morning was rainy. that didn't stop people from turning out to the meadows shopping center. many taking part in an event to raise wheelchair awareness. "a lot of things we believe are wheelchair accessible are still difficult. there are some places that may have a chair lift. well the chair lift is great but its very difficult to get from the chair, into the chair lift." the event was called standing for those who cant. jack shannon with shannon dog training got the idea after training a dog on how to serve someone in a wheelchair. with the help of some local sponsors they set up this brief obstacle course to show some of the struggles people can come across. "we have some things to negotiate like rocks, some plywood. just a small crack in the side walk can be an obstacle." local leaders even took a crack at the course to see how difficult it truly is. but the event also served as a fundraiser. all the money raised is going towards the griffin bike park to their warrior trail. when completed the trail will be accessible to those in wheelchairs. "we're excited about these relationships that are being developed and the kind of success we'll have with the trail as result of people using it as a venue for special activities there." in the end those who attended the event have a better understanding of those confined in wheelchairs. they just hope the rest of the wabash valley will step up to help if they see someone in need. "it just brings awareness if they see someone in a wheelchair or if they have a business and they're putting in a wheel chair ramp or a chair lift, just keep in mind there's a lot more too it that meets the eye." if you would like to donate towards the cause at the griffin bike park. we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you. today was about letting "you" know you
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trash becomes treasure for Replay the Runway

Image

Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase

Image

State regulators approve Duke Energy rate reduction

Image

State report shows drop in Indiana workplace injuries

Image

Legislation barring tobacco sales to those under 21 vetoed

Image

We Live event shows residents they are appreciated

Image

Local event brings wheelchair awareness to Terre Haute residents

Image

Two arrested after shots fired at residence

Image

Man faces charges for allegedly injuring an infant

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out