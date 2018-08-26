Speech to Text for Two arrested after shots fired at residence

"this" gun may have been used to shoot bullets into a home. it happened just before 4 o'clock yesterday morning -- near farmersburg. 25-year-old "tyler gilbert" and 21-year-old "riley mcconnell" are facing charges in the shooting. they were taken to the sullivan county jail. the sheriff's office said it stemmed from an argument. officials reported a man and a woman were arguing in a home on "west sawmill road". that's when gilbert and mcconnell showed up. police said gilbert physically assaulted the man -- causing a serious injury to his face. that's when police said mcconnell fired a semi- automatic handgun towards the doorway. no one was hit by the bullets. however -- items were struck in the home. after a search -- gilbert and mcconnell were found by police and arrested. gilbert faces charges of "battery resulting in serious bodily injury". mcconnell faces charges of "criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon". police say more charges could come -- pending the remainder of the investigation. a 15-year-old boy -- who police say was