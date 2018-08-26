Speech to Text for Man faces charges for allegedly injuring an infant

valley man is behind bars... that's topping tonight's crime alert ... [b2]justin kenner arrest-mon gfx+mug thanks for joining us for news 10 at 6. i'm alia blackburn. a vermillion county man is accused of seriously hurting a young child... and according to police -- it's not the first time its happened. 25-year-old "justin kenner" is in the vermillion county jail -- without bond -- tonight. he's from clinton, indiana. he's facing charges of "domestic battery and criminal endangerment." it all started with a 9-1-1 call made on tuesday. that's according to the vermillion county sheriff's office. police said the call was for a choking infant who stopped breathing. at the scene -- police said the baby was lethargic and breathing shallowly. officials said the 6-month-old was taken to a local hospital. that's when "more" injuries were found. the baby was taken to riley hospital in indianapolis shortly after. during the investigation -- police said they discovered "kenner" caused injuries from that incident and at least one more time before that. kenner will appear in court for his "initial hearing" next week. in sullivan county... police believe