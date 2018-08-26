Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we'll see the sun, but an afternoon pop up storm is not out of the question. highs at 91 with a heat advisory in effect for all of our illinois counties. then tonight, we'll have a partly cloudy sky as temperatures stay warm & muggy, only dropping to 72. tomorrow another sunny, but hot day. temperatures at 90 with the heat index over 100. vigo county's griffin bike park is working to provide a trail that will be accessible to those in wheelchairs.