News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Hot and humid today with a heat advisory in effect.

Posted: Sun Aug 26 07:17:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 26 07:17:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

today we'll see the sun, but an afternoon pop up storm is not out of the question. highs at 91 with a heat advisory in effect for all of our illinois counties. then tonight, we'll have a partly cloudy sky as temperatures stay warm & muggy, only dropping to 72. tomorrow another sunny, but hot day. temperatures at 90 with the heat index over 100. vigo county's griffin bike park is working to provide a trail that will be accessible to those in wheelchairs.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Image

