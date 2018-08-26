Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Aug 25 20:39:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Aug 25 20:39:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

region tonight. it will be warm ahead of a major warm up tomorrow. sunny and hot conditions will be seen across the region and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's! be careful tomorrow as heat index values will climb close to 100 degrees. tomorrow night warm air will stay throughout the area and lows will drop to around the lower 70's.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Major warm up underway.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

