Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

region tonight. it will be warm ahead of a major warm up tomorrow. sunny and hot conditions will be seen across the region and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's! be careful tomorrow as heat index values will climb close to 100 degrees. tomorrow night warm air will stay throughout the area and lows will drop to around the lower 70's. ---------------------- ---------------------- --- should spread through the region tonight. it will be warm ahead of a major warm up tomorrow. sunny and hot conditions will be seen across the region and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's! be careful tomorrow as heat index values will climb close to 100 degrees. should spread through the region tonight. it will be warm ahead of a major warm up tomorrow. sunny and hot conditions will be seen across the region and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's! be careful tomorrow as heat index values will climb close to 100 degrees. should spread through the region tonight. it will be warm ahead of a major warm up tomorrow. sunny and hot conditions will be seen across the region and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's! be careful tomorrow as heat index values will climb close to 100 degrees. tomorrow night warm air will stay throughout the area and lows will drop to around the lower 70's. should spread through the region tonight. it will be warm ahead of a major warm up tomorrow. sunny and hot conditions will be seen across the region and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's! be careful tomorrow as heat index values will climb close to 100 degrees. tomorrow night warm air will stay throughout the area and lows will drop to around the lower 70's. should spread through the region tonight. it will be warm ahead of a major warm up tomorrow. sunny and hot conditions will be seen across the region and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's! be careful tomorrow as heat index values will climb close to 100 degrees. tomorrow night warm air will stay throughout the area and lows will drop to around the lower 70's. ---------------------- ---------------------- --- should spread through the region tonight. it will be warm ahead of a major warm up tomorrow. sunny and hot conditions will be seen across the region and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's! be careful tomorrow as heat index values will climb close to 100 degrees. hello and