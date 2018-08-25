Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Showers and storms before a warm up.

Posted: Sat Aug 25 08:21:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Aug 25 08:21:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we'll have the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. things starting to warm back up with day time highs at 85. then tonight, most of the rain moves out but we stay partly cloudy. calm and humid overnight with lows dropping to 71. tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up. hotter tomorrow at 91. chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. things starting to warm back up with day time highs at 85. then tonight, most of the rain moves out but we stay partly cloudy. calm and humid overnight with lows dropping to 71. tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up. hotter tomorrow at 91. the opiod epidemic is causing chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. things starting to warm back up with day time highs at 85. then tonight, most of the rain moves out but we stay partly cloudy. calm and humid overnight with lows dropping to 71. tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up. hotter tomorrow at 91. the opiod epidemic is causing real concerns all chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. things starting to warm back up with day time highs at 85. then tonight, most of the rain moves out but we stay partly cloudy. calm and humid overnight with lows dropping to 71. tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up. hotter tomorrow at 91. chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. things starting to warm back up with day time highs at 85. then tonight, most of the rain moves out but we stay partly cloudy. calm and humid overnight with lows dropping to 71. tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up. hotter tomorrow at 91. chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. things starting to warm back up with day time highs at 85. then tonight, most of the rain moves out but we stay partly cloudy. calm and humid overnight with lows dropping to 71. tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up. hotter tomorrow at 91. the opiod epidemic is causing chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. things starting to warm back up with day time highs at 85. then tonight, most of the rain moves out but we stay partly cloudy. calm and humid overnight with lows dropping to 71. tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up. hotter tomorrow at 91. the opiod epidemic is causing real concerns all
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Chance for thunderstorms, heating up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out