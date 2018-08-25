Speech to Text for 100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

now, right here in the valley... a new facility has been built to grow the train system in indiana and across the country. news 10's sarah lehman was at the grand opening today. she has more... today was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the first rail car repair service in indiana. that facility has already created more than 100 jobs here in washington. eagle rail car services is originally based out of texas. they have only 5 facilites around the united states. this is the first one in indiana. at the ribbon cutting ceremony today lt. governor suzanne crouch made an appearance. she says this is just one step toward indianas bright future. "we believe that we're going to continue to see jobs come to indiana and that is why we also at the same time are focused on creating that 21st century work force because as jobs come to indiana we want to be sure that we have the work force to be able to meet those jobs. so the future is very bright for indiana." now coming up on news 10 @ 6 i'll show you an inside look at this facility here behind me. plus, how they came to choose washington indiana. reporting in washington sarah lehman news 10. back to you finally..