Clear

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Posted: Fri Aug 24 23:42:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 23:42:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now, right here in the valley... a new facility has been built to grow the train system in indiana and across the country. news 10's sarah lehman was at the grand opening today. she has more... today was the ribbon cutting ceremony for the first rail car repair service in indiana. that facility has already created more than 100 jobs here in washington. eagle rail car services is originally based out of texas. they have only 5 facilites around the united states. this is the first one in indiana. at the ribbon cutting ceremony today lt. governor suzanne crouch made an appearance. she says this is just one step toward indianas bright future. "we believe that we're going to continue to see jobs come to indiana and that is why we also at the same time are focused on creating that 21st century work force because as jobs come to indiana we want to be sure that we have the work force to be able to meet those jobs. so the future is very bright for indiana." now coming up on news 10 @ 6 i'll show you an inside look at this facility here behind me. plus, how they came to choose washington indiana. reporting in washington sarah lehman news 10. back to you finally..
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain Possible Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Rose-Hulman move-in day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out