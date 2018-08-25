Speech to Text for In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

football has made a lot of progress under greg barrett, but one thing they haven't done yet is beat their rivals north vermillion. something i know they want to do very badly. the falcons have just owned the wildcats, winning eight straight in this series and none of those games have been close. the latest chapter of this rivalry took part tonight in cayuga. fourth and goal for north vermillion.... they give the ball to their workhorse and christian myers delivered...he racked up 242 yards on the ground....that score made it falcons 18-7 in third... south vermillion makes things interesting in the fourth with the short td run from jacob collings.... two-point conversion is good....wildcats down 18-15... brennan ellis isn't your typical qb.... look at the north vermillion junior runs over the defender on his way into the endzone....falcons go up 26-15 after a two-point conversion .... south vermillion would not go away....they need less than three minutes to score.... anthony garz--oh--lean-e with a perfect to the corner of the endzone to gary spence... wildcats still in this game, down 26-23... falcons upcoming star brennan ellis the difference in this.. 272 total yards and four toucdhowns....k id has stardom written all over him.... north vermillion gets their rivals again, 32-23.....the falcons make it nine straight wins over the wildcats .... vincennes lincoln believes it has a team that can win the big eight conference this season.. the alices take step one towards that goal tonight. 3a number 11 vincennes lincoln travels to boonville.. evan combs pass deep to colton mccrary .. combs would have a big game.. he goes for 257 yards combs would have a big game.. he goes for 257 yards and four touchdown for the alices.. but unfortunately for them.. boonville goes for more.. the pioneers hand vincennes lincoln its first loss of the season.. 40-26. for the second week in a row washington playing on the home field.. hatchets hosting evansville bosse. 1st quarter.. tyler gilley sack.. no score.. 1st quarter.. qb run by jaydin pendley gain.. trying to tie it up.. 1st quarter.. qb run by jaydin pendley gain.. trying to tie it up.. later.. pendley run again.. but washington never found a rhythm in this one.. never found a rhythm in this one.. the bulldogs win handily.. hatchets drop this one 46-12. over in illinois, they kicked off their regular season tonight. one of the teams in action was marshall. the lions should be pretty good again this year, they're hoping to extend their playoff streak to five straight years. marshall opened at lawrenceville.... lions were up 35-nothing at the half and they didnt' take their foot off the gas ....third quarter john siverly looks like he's shot out of cannon, boom....he's gone....that scores covers 44 yards.... marshall up 42 points ... you know the lions are always going to play defense, walker johhnson reads the quarterback to perfection and returns it into lawreceville territory... lions go back to siverly and this young man has a nose for the endzone, siverly rushed for 150 on the ground and three scores... marshall opens their season with a 49- nothing win at lawrenceville.. .. [544]spirit award-vo time now for our sports 10 spirit award ..... parke heritage terre haute south sullivan next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the night.... two next up is our first sports 10 next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the night.... two smashes by washington qb jaydin pendley time now for our subway play of the night.... it goes to emma stevens...she kicked this pat to give west vigo a 25-nothing lead at crawfordsville...in doing so she became the first female to score a point in a varsity football game in west vigo history ....way to go emma.. here are our sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... sullivan - jack conner - 92 rushing - 2 tds, 282 passing - 3tds marshall - jacob shaffner 133 yards and 4 tds's north central - dawson basinger - 284