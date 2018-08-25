Speech to Text for In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

first win over terre haute north since 2006 went on the road to edgewood. the mustangs debuted their new field turf. let me tell you, i've covered high school football for 15 years now and have never seen any turf like this in person like i saw tonight. check this out.... edgewood's new field turf is red....no your eyes aren't deceiving you....only other place i know that has that kind of turf is eastern washington university.. edgewood defense was inspired by their new red turf.....david brown with the interception.... mustangs dee keep northview off the scoreboard in the first quarter... but its only a matter of time before this northview offense strikes, they have to many weapons... second quarter...trey shaw gets the ball to trevor cook....cook is gone, 71 yards and northview goes up seven-nothing... mj shelton had a nice game for northview, he ripped of several first down runs like this 12 yard gain... he'd finish this northview drive with a six-yard touchdown run,he ran for 111 yards and two scores ....... northview rolls 42-12 ....the knights are two and ohh.....they knock off edgewood for the 10th straight time ... south putnam visited owen valley .... south put at the ov 25-yard line...eagles qb devin cashion to the endzone, steven schnepp beats two defenders to haul in the score....eagles up 34-nothing in the second quarter... the next couple of plays things would get crazy, ensuing kickoff ....glen hinshaw fields it....allows his blockers to set up and is gone...78 yards to the promiseland ..... two plays later and south putnam is back at it....adam leblanc says see ya, wouldn't want to be ya....80 yards he races that's three touchdowns scored in this game in five plays, just crazy... south putnam crushes owne valley 57-14... owne valley 57-14... strong season openers moved north central up to second in the class 1-a polls, while north daviess cracked the rankings for the first time this season. the cougars are come in at 21st in this weeks 1a poll. these two ranked teams meet in a 1-a showdown tonight out at north daviess.. 1st quarter.. jacob combess moves the chains for north daviess.. then.. bryton suggs gets interception.. the t-bird then.. bryton suggs gets interception.. the t-bird defense had five picks in this game.. interception.. the t-bird defense had five picks in this game.. 1st quarter.. dawson defense had five picks in this game.. 1st quarter.. dawson basinger touchdown.. he went for 284 yards and 5 scores.. north central flexing the muscles once again tonight.. the t-birds go on the road and win big at north daviess.. muscles once again tonight.. the t-birds go on the road and win big at north daviess.. north central wins 52-0 over the cougars. [535]no 8 north knox vs eastern greene-vo 1-a 5th ranked eastern greene goes on the road to face norh knox.. 1st quarter.. big run from gavyn doane.. facemask tacked on.. few plays later .. doane touchdown.. 8-0 north knox.. few plays later .. doane touchdown.. 8-0 north knox.. other way.. blayne campbell touchdown.. 8-0 north knox.. other way.. blayne campbell big run.. breaks four tackles.. tbirds campbell big run.. breaks four tackles.. tbirds threatening.. then.. jaden evans sweep.. 35-yard touchdown.. this was a battle down in bicknell.. north knox had a shot at the endzone late in the 4th quarter.. but the clock runs out for the warriors.. eastern greene holds on for the victory.. 21-14 t-birds.. no doubt the best story from week one was parke heritage. the wolves, who are in their first season this year picked up their first varsity football win in the programs debut last friday. the wolves in their home opener tonight, entertaining covington.. 1st quarter.. wolves trailing.. austin petrillo 95 yard kick off return td.. tied 7-7.. later.. logan white the pass to ben lynk.. first down.. the wolves would find the endzone plenty in this game though.. after a bit of a slow start.. parke heritage roars away.. wolves win big and stay undefeated.. parke heritage 52-19 over covington still to come we have all the action from the south vermillion-north vermillion