Clear

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Part 2 of Sports 10's Friday night football show.

Posted: Fri Aug 24 20:54:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 20:54:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first win over terre haute north since 2006 went on the road to edgewood. the mustangs debuted their new field turf. let me tell you, i've covered high school football for 15 years now and have never seen any turf like this in person like i saw tonight. check this out.... edgewood's new field turf is red....no your eyes aren't deceiving you....only other place i know that has that kind of turf is eastern washington university.. edgewood defense was inspired by their new red turf.....david brown with the interception.... mustangs dee keep northview off the scoreboard in the first quarter... but its only a matter of time before this northview offense strikes, they have to many weapons... second quarter...trey shaw gets the ball to trevor cook....cook is gone, 71 yards and northview goes up seven-nothing... mj shelton had a nice game for northview, he ripped of several first down runs like this 12 yard gain... he'd finish this northview drive with a six-yard touchdown run,he ran for 111 yards and two scores ....... northview rolls 42-12 ....the knights are two and ohh.....they knock off edgewood for the 10th straight time ... south putnam visited owen valley .... south put at the ov 25-yard line...eagles qb devin cashion to the endzone, steven schnepp beats two defenders to haul in the score....eagles up 34-nothing in the second quarter... the next couple of plays things would get crazy, ensuing kickoff ....glen hinshaw fields it....allows his blockers to set up and is gone...78 yards to the promiseland ..... two plays later and south putnam is back at it....adam leblanc says see ya, wouldn't want to be ya....80 yards he races that's three touchdowns scored in this game in five plays, just crazy... south putnam crushes owne valley 57-14... owne valley 57-14... strong season openers moved north central up to second in the class 1-a polls, while north daviess cracked the rankings for the first time this season. the cougars are come in at 21st in this weeks 1a poll. these two ranked teams meet in a 1-a showdown tonight out at north daviess.. 1st quarter.. jacob combess moves the chains for north daviess.. then.. bryton suggs gets interception.. the t-bird then.. bryton suggs gets interception.. the t-bird defense had five picks in this game.. interception.. the t-bird defense had five picks in this game.. 1st quarter.. dawson defense had five picks in this game.. 1st quarter.. dawson basinger touchdown.. he went for 284 yards and 5 scores.. north central flexing the muscles once again tonight.. the t-birds go on the road and win big at north daviess.. muscles once again tonight.. the t-birds go on the road and win big at north daviess.. north central wins 52-0 over the cougars. [535]no 8 north knox vs eastern greene-vo 1-a 5th ranked eastern greene goes on the road to face norh knox.. 1st quarter.. big run from gavyn doane.. facemask tacked on.. few plays later .. doane touchdown.. 8-0 north knox.. few plays later .. doane touchdown.. 8-0 north knox.. other way.. blayne campbell touchdown.. 8-0 north knox.. other way.. blayne campbell big run.. breaks four tackles.. tbirds campbell big run.. breaks four tackles.. tbirds threatening.. then.. jaden evans sweep.. 35-yard touchdown.. this was a battle down in bicknell.. north knox had a shot at the endzone late in the 4th quarter.. but the clock runs out for the warriors.. eastern greene holds on for the victory.. 21-14 t-birds.. no doubt the best story from week one was parke heritage. the wolves, who are in their first season this year picked up their first varsity football win in the programs debut last friday. the wolves in their home opener tonight, entertaining covington.. 1st quarter.. wolves trailing.. austin petrillo 95 yard kick off return td.. tied 7-7.. later.. logan white the pass to ben lynk.. first down.. the wolves would find the endzone plenty in this game though.. after a bit of a slow start.. parke heritage roars away.. wolves win big and stay undefeated.. parke heritage 52-19 over covington still to come we have all the action from the south vermillion-north vermillion
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Rain Possible Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Rose-Hulman move-in day

Image

Memorial Bridge in Knox County to close

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out