Speech to Text for In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all week, but flew home this morning because i couldn't miss friday night lights! lot of action on the gridiron tonight.. our first big rivalries this year with linton visiting sullivan and south vermillion at north vermillion.. also.. ranked teams north central, northview, vincennes lincoln, eastern greene and north daviess were looking to stay perfect on the young season. plus, we have action from across the state border, where they kicked off week one over in illinois. we'll start with the big rivalry showdown between linton and sullivan. the arrows circle this game on their schedule every year.. but they've really been waiting for this one after what happened last year. sullivan looked like they were going to win at linton, but the arrows on fumbled in the redzone to end the game.. linton held on to win 30-28 and stretched their winning streak over sullivan to three straight. the rivalry continues tonight.. sullivan and linton meeting for the 101st time.. 2nd quarter.. lance dyer pass caught by gavin house.. miners threatening.. later in drive .. dyer rolls out.. sacked by karter vernelson.. sullivan up big later in drive .. dyer rolls out.. sacked by karter vernelson.. sullivan up big at halftime.. 3rd quarter.. jack conner pass to kyle vernelson.. plays later.. conner to dylan curtis .. dives for touchdown .. conner had 5 total touchdowns in this game.. and conner had 5 total touchdowns in this game.. and went for 374 yards total.. i'd say he got the redemption he was looking for. this one was a rout.. sullivan blows out linton in front of arrow nation.. 42-14 the final score.. linton drops to 0-2 on the season.. that's a rare sight.. sullivan back on top of this rivalry for the first time since 20-14.. it wasn't a good start to the season last week for our vigo county teams. all three loss and didn't play anywhere near their capabilities. terre haute north, terre haute south and west vigo were all looking to bounce back tonight with better performance... the braves has their home opener, they hosted evansville harrison... jace dressler had a huge game for south... he rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, his second score gives the braves a 42-nothing lead in the third... collins turner threw for 126 yards....a big chunk came here on this bomb to kc bender, beautiful grab by the south wideout with a defender all over him... jacob rutledge would finish off the south drive with a short touchdown run... terre haute south is impressive tonight, winning 49- 14...the 35-point victory is the braves largest margin of victory since 2014... terre haute haute north was going for win one of the season at princeton... princeton quarterback gerit bock tries to go deep over the middle. but it's tipped and picked off by conner lou--tz, to give terre haute north some great field position. the patriots would take full advantage, as tristan elder throws a perfect pass to deven stillwell, who comes up with a 25-yard touchdown catch, giving terre haute north a 14-point lead. a couple of minutes later, another nice defensive play by the patriots as shane hapenny picks off bock. and then elder, throws another dime into the end zone. this time into the hands of jim goulding for a 26-yard score. terre haute north gives head coach chris barrett a win on his birthday....patriots win 31-7.... west vigo was looking to knock off crawfordsville for the fourth year in a row. meet the wall known as robert dickerson, the west vigo defensive lineman body slams the running back for a big loss.... big teams always big in high school football..colto n yates gets a hand on the punt to deflect it, giving west vigo the ball at the crawfordsville three yard vigo the ball at the crawfordsville three yard line.. two plays later...kyle mccalister punches it in.....vikings looking good early up six-nothing... perks of having your quarterback as the punter, you can pull off this.... head coach jeff cobb getting tricky in his old age.....dane andrews to a wide open brandon stroud.... stroud makes a couple of defenders miss and he would not be denied the endzone.... vikings pick up win number one on the season, west vigo rolls 31-7 at crawdfordsville... it's time for our first break, when we