Speech to Text for A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but what about surprise weddings? "so long as you both shall live. i absolutely do." you've just witnessed the ceremony of mona sulieman and graham peterson. the wedding came as a surprise to at least half of the couple. sulieman told news 10 they had been engaged for a while but could not finalize plans for their wedding. that's why she decided to surprise her groom with a pop up wedding. [513]surprise wedding-sot rov mon "i was under the impression i was here for something entirely different that i didn't want to do. this is something that i absolutely wanted to do so i was thrilled. it worked out very well for me. it was a good day to be me." congratulations to the newly wedded couple. i'll have your full forecast...coming