Clear

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Posted: Fri Aug 24 20:06:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 20:06:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but what about surprise weddings? "so long as you both shall live. i absolutely do." you've just witnessed the ceremony of mona sulieman and graham peterson. the wedding came as a surprise to at least half of the couple. sulieman told news 10 they had been engaged for a while but could not finalize plans for their wedding. that's why she decided to surprise her groom with a pop up wedding. [513]surprise wedding-sot rov mon "i was under the impression i was here for something entirely different that i didn't want to do. this is something that i absolutely wanted to do so i was thrilled. it worked out very well for me. it was a good day to be me." congratulations to the newly wedded couple. i'll have your full forecast...coming
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Rain Possible Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Rose-Hulman move-in day

Image

Memorial Bridge in Knox County to close

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out