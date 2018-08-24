Speech to Text for New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

sports complex benefitting south vermillion athletes. athletic director tim terry says this could be one of the best sports complexes in the area. it will include three new fields for the wildcats. there will be a game field for the soccer teams... a practice feild ... and a middle school football feild. according to terry... the school is paying for the project with a bond. players say they are eager to play on their own feild. maclaren says, "i'm all for it because we've just been playing on the football field for as long as we can remember and it's just going to be awesome to have a field all to ourselves." the complex will also include a new concessions stand... scoreboard and lights. terry says he hopes to have the project done before the final games of the season. sports 10 covered 13 high school