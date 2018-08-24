Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman move-in day

today. it's move-in time for the elephants. we visited the campus today to see how things were going. it was a rainy day for move-in. a little over 500 freshman are making their move into rose-hulman institute of technology. according to the vice president of enrollment management .. this is the most diverse class he has seen in 33 years. [c4]rhit student move in day-sotvo well actually the lowest number of indiana residents so that shows again to the growing reputation of rose-hulman. and the growing demand that we are rehearing and receding outside the midwest. goecker says there are incoming students from 33 different states and 9 countries this