Scheid Diesel kicks off

Posted: Fri Aug 24 15:40:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 15:40:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

haute busy this weekend. the "scheid diesel extravaganza" started today. organizers expect 15- thousand people to attend the three day event. it's happening at the "wabash valley" fairgrounds. an event this size brings a lot of extra traffic to the area. dozens of officers will be out looking for violations to keep everyone safe. what we're gonna be looking for people driving unsafe.. people not wearing seat beat, people pushing out the excessive black smoke if you will, people with open containers, any dangerous driving. police are asking people to help keep things safe by simply following the laws. as a reminder -- the "drive sober or get pulled over" campaign is still underway. a few traffic alerts for you this evening... a bridge will
