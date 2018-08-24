Speech to Text for Vigo County School Corporation employee shortage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley. but the vigo county school corporation is still working hard to fill vacant job positions. on news 10 first at five we told you about the corporations' efforts to fill spots for bus drivers.. but what are they doing to fill open teaching positions? news 10s garrett brown is live at terre haute north vigo high school. he joins us now with more on those efforts. yes even though schools at places like terre haute north are well under way. there are still roughly 10 teaching positions needed filled in the cooperation. that's why they have been seeking help from a special program from the department of education. deborah ringo is a new science teacher at terre haute north high school. but her degree to teach isn't the same as some of the others at the school. "i currently have a transition to teaching license and i'll hold that license over the next two years and then ill transition into a traditional teaching license." that's because she got her approval from the indiana department of education through a program called teachers of tomorrow. a program to help get interested teachers in the classroom eariler to help schools in need of teachers. "well you have to have a teaching licenses in the state of indiana and i have to have the teaching liscense they have to give that to me before i can have the board approve them" there is still a need for educators for classrooms in the vigo county school corp. but its an issue that many other schools across the state are having issues with. that's more and more state universities are doing what they can to help out as well. "other colleges across the state of indiana are offering transition teaching programs and we're working with those. we're getting affiliation agreements with those other colleges." the corporation says they are in the final stretch of filling these final positions for the school year. but these teachers like ringo are just thankful for the opportunity to educate the next generation. "teaching for me is my mission field it is my way of helping others, a way of giving back to my community and im so excited to have the opportunity." the school corporation says they hope to get the remaining positions filled in the coming weeks. many of which just waiting to receive their teaching license from the state. reporting in terre haute, im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. a big event will keep the south-side of terre haute