Reaction from the United Methodist Village meeting 6:00 update

of public health released two reports. in it they claimed misuse of funds. news 10 has now received an update on those two reports as well as a whole new report. the updates to the july reports show united methodist village in compliance at both campuses. the "illinois department of public health" states that the village filed an informal dispute resolution. in the july reports only one source of evidence was provided. idph determined there was not enough documented evidence in the first report. the department released a new report this morning. the 83-page-long report involves the campus located on cedar street. it focuses on residents being moved from the south campus to north campus as part of a restructuring plan. in it four different complaints were made. two of those complaints each had the same "five" citations. those citations mostly deal with a lack of planning for resident relocation or discharge planning. according to the report investigators reviewed 17 residents' cases.. some of residents' accounts of what happened are included in the report... which we are sifting through. the illinois department of public health is currently investigating complaints at both facilities. live in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10. a former coach who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting players.. now wants to