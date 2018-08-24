Speech to Text for Veterans Court Graduation

10's rondrell moore explains what happened at a vigo county graduation. //////// it was no ordinary ceremony for three vigo county veterans today... they graduated from veterans treatment court. it's a program that let veterans who've had run- ins with the law go through special courses. they learn how to battle their issues in a constructive, law-abiding ways. the judge over the program says it's a long.. but life changing journey. the graduates are greatful for the program. 00:37:54,20 "i will guarantee you this. it's hard work. these gentlemen have been in court twice a month for 18 months." ///////// 00:53:57,15 "this program's excellent, and if you go out and get in trouble again... the only reason you get in trouble is.. that's what you choose to do." officials say programs like "veteran treatment court" have up to an 85 percent success rate.