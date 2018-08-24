Speech to Text for Children's medicine recall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than "2"-dozen children's medications. "king bio" is recalling "32"- different children's medicines. a number of the products tested positive for microbial contamination. the company said use of the medicines could result in life- threatening infections to some people. these products were distributed nationwide to distributors and retail stores august 20-17 through july of this year. so far.. no illnesses have been reported. to learn more about this recall.. which specific products and lot numbers affected.. and what you need to do if you have one of the recalled medicines.. go to our website..