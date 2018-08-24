Speech to Text for Accused Mattoon school shooter says he did it

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a gun inside his high school.. hitting a student. the teen pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to last year's shooting at mattoon high school in mattoon, illinois. he'll receive what's called a "dual sentence" on october 11th. this means he'll receive a "juvenile sentence" "and" an "adult sentence". the coles county state's attorney said "if" the teen successfully completes his juvenile sentence .. his adult sentence can be vacated. also in coles county.. the former a-a-u