Details still few after Sullivan County Shooting

Posted: Fri Aug 24 14:47:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 14:47:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to investigate an early morning shooting. details remain limited at this hour.. however.. news 10 has been in contact with the sullivan county sheriff's office throughout the day. here's what we do know. it happened around "4"- o'clock this morning near "3rd street" and sawmill road" in farmersburg. that's in sullivan county. when our crew arrived.. the sullivan county sheriff's office.. along with the indiana state police forensic team were on the scene. however.. a witness told us they thought they heard around "8"-gunshots. we'll continue to stay in contact with authorities as new information becomes available. new details as a teenage boy "admits" he fired
