Speech to Text for Reaction from the United Methodist Village meeting 5:00 update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

concerns. that's the nursing home in lawrenceville, illinois under investigation by the illinois department of public health. news 10 learned of the concerns a couple of months ago when there were complaints of a financial issue. united methodist village held two opportunities to learn more yesterday afternoon. these sessions were strictly for community members to voice their concerns. news 10 was not allowed to attend. however news 10 bureau chief gary brian caught up with one family member who "did" attend. he tells us what this concerned daughter has to say. ////////// two information sessions were held thursday at united methodist village. in this email from the village, i was told news media would not be allowed to attend. however, today i caught up with julie lockhart whose parents have both called united methodist village home. ////////// julie lockhart grew up around united methodist village. "i was a candy striper there when i was sixteen. we had tea parties with the elderly. beautiful fond memories that you just can't take away." lockhart's parents both have called united methodist village home. "daddy was there approximately three years ago. he was there for five years. and my mother is there now currently. she's been there about a year." the current situation at the village has lockhart concerned. "these folks are elderly. they're upset, they don't know what to think. they don't know what to say or what to do. they're in this christian facility where this should not be happening." thursday united methodist village held two sessions with bishop frank beard. lockhart attended both. "he came, he saw, he heard, he listened you know. and i just don't know where it's going to go from here." news 10 reached out to united methodist village to get a statement regarding thursday's sessions. those requests have gone unanswered. lockhart just wants to see a resolution to the situation. "what i want to see and what this whole entire community wants to see is, have the faith restored in this facility. as it has been for over one hundred and ten years." "news 10 has received a number of reports from the illinois department of public health. at six oclock i will have what those reports say. live in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10." developing news now. authorities continue