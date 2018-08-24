Speech to Text for Pet Saver Aug.24th

let's check in now -- to see who's up for adoption this week. ////////// " pet expert greg reilly says, "i'm over here at pet supplies plus with my friend dawn and cam cam! we're talking about an adoption event happening at pet supplies plus, saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. cam cam is a community cat! spayed, fully socialized and looking for a forever home. is a lover... and super cute! back to you guys! "