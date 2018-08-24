Clear

No swimming: YMCA members fight to keep pool open

News 10 told you earlier this month that the Vigo County YMCA is shutting down their pool indefinitely in September. The CEO, Ryan Penrod first released that information in a newsletter August 1. Since that day, handfuls of YMCA members have expressed their concerns.

is closing. the board first released that information in a news letter. since that day -- handfuls of y-m-c-a members have come to us with their concerns. for example -- "vera kyle" says she was once paralyzed. she was going to physical therapy -- but the expensive bills made it a burden. she joined the "y" -- to see if water exercises could help gain back some of her mobility. you can see for yourself -- the success vera is having thanks to the pool !! she says -- if the board goes through with closing the pool -- her health will suffer. "this has been more beneficial for me than doing physical therapy. and i can do that for the price for admission of the y. i'd be willing to pay more but no one has asked me" we talked to the "y-m-c-a". the say -- the pool is too expensive to remain open. you'll hear how much it will cost to fix the issue -- on news 10 first at five.
No swimming: YMCA members fight to keep pool open

