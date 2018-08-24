Speech to Text for No swimming: YMCA members fight to keep pool open

is closing. the board first released that information in a news letter. since that day -- handfuls of y-m-c-a members have come to us with their concerns. for example -- "vera kyle" says she was once paralyzed. she was going to physical therapy -- but the expensive bills made it a burden. she joined the "y" -- to see if water exercises could help gain back some of her mobility. you can see for yourself -- the success vera is having thanks to the pool !! she says -- if the board goes through with closing the pool -- her health will suffer. "this has been more beneficial for me than doing physical therapy. and i can do that for the price for admission of the y. i'd be willing to pay more but no one has asked me" we talked to the "y-m-c-a". the say -- the pool is too expensive to remain open. you'll hear how much it will cost to fix the issue -- on news 10 first at five.