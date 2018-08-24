Speech to Text for Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shot another student -- has pleaded guilty. that's to aggravated battery with a firearm. the shooting occurred nearly a year ago in the cafeteria ... of mattoon high school. police say -- a teacher grabbed the boy's arm -- as he fired at a girl. the gunshot missed the girl -- but hit another student. his attorney says -- he expects the teen to remain in juvenile detention for -- "four to five" months. the prosecutor says -- he can ask the judge to impose an adult sentence of decades in prison. the teen -- will be sentenced on october 11th.