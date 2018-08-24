Clear

Student pleads guilty to school shooting

It happened at Mattoon High School

Posted: Fri Aug 24 09:32:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 10:10:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shot another student -- has pleaded guilty. that's to aggravated battery with a firearm. the shooting occurred nearly a year ago in the cafeteria ... of mattoon high school. police say -- a teacher grabbed the boy's arm -- as he fired at a girl. the gunshot missed the girl -- but hit another student. his attorney says -- he expects the teen to remain in juvenile detention for -- "four to five" months. the prosecutor says -- he can ask the judge to impose an adult sentence of decades in prison. the teen -- will be sentenced on october 11th. crews are still on scene of a bad crash on interstate "70".
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Aug.24th

Image

No swimming: YMCA members fight to keep pool open

Image

Crews working to clean up early morning crash

Image

Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Image

Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Bizarre things found on Resumes

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving