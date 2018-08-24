Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10 Weather

Posted: Fri Aug 24 09:24:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 09:25:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

rain during the afternoon. temperatures will rise very slowly to the lower 70's so it will be cooler. tonight showers continue and it will still be cloudy. lows will be in the mid 60's tonight. temperatures rise quicker tomorrow with highs in the mid 80's and partly sunny conditions but watch out for a chance of thundershower s all day long. looking for plans this weekend ??? break 1 [c1]wx open-open showers and storms will move into the wabash valley this morning so watch out for rain during the afternoon. temperatures will rise very slowly to the lower 70's so it will be cooler. tonight showers continue and it will still be cloudy. lows will be in the mid 60's tonight. temperatures rise quicker tomorrow with highs in the mid 80's and partly sunny conditions but watch out for a chance of thundershower s all day long. looking for plans this weekend ??? don't worry! we have your covered.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
