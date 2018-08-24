Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

rain during the afternoon. temperatures will rise very slowly to the lower 70's so it will be cooler. tonight showers continue and it will still be cloudy. lows will be in the mid 60's tonight. temperatures rise quicker tomorrow with highs in the mid 80's and partly sunny conditions but watch out for a chance of thundershower s all day long. looking for plans this weekend ??? break 1 [c1]wx open-open showers and storms will move into the wabash valley this morning so watch out for rain during the afternoon. temperatures will rise very slowly to the lower 70's so it will be cooler. tonight showers continue and it will still be cloudy. lows will be in the mid 60's tonight. temperatures rise quicker tomorrow with highs in the mid 80's and partly sunny conditions but watch out for a chance of thundershower s all day long. looking for plans this weekend ??? don't worry! we have your covered.