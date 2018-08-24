Clear

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

A Colorado hotel gets a surprising visit from a bear.

ESTES PARK, CO. -- It sounds like the opening line of a joke, but it's what really happened at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado Wednesday night.

A bear sauntered into the hotel lobby, and tried out some of the furniture.

He hung out for a few moments, but then apparently became bored, and exited the building.

No injuries were reported.

This bear may win the award for the hotel's most unusual guest!
