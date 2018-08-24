Speech to Text for A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

ESTES PARK, CO. -- It sounds like the opening line of a joke, but it's what really happened at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado Wednesday night.



A bear sauntered into the hotel lobby, and tried out some of the furniture.



He hung out for a few moments, but then apparently became bored, and exited the building.



No injuries were reported.



This bear may win the award for the hotel's most unusual guest!