St. Margaret Mary Annual Yard Sale

August 31, Sept. 1st and Monday Labor Day at St. Margaret Mary Church located at 7th and Voorhees Street.

mary's annual yard sale. friday, august 31 and saturday, september 1st from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. labor day monday, 9 a.m. - noon. st. margaret mary church is located at 7th and voorhees in terre haute. you'll find it on the first floor of the former school building. visitors will find a little bit of everything. one whole room is dedicated to children and babies. another room is for household items. another room is dedicated to decorations. you'll also find linens, curtains and furniture.
