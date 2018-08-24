Speech to Text for Chad Smith Invitational

country invitational.. it's held in honor of coach smith who was big part of the sport in the valley.. in the girls race .. a northview senior dominates.. that's eden siples who wins by more than 50 seconds.. that's a dominating performance that led the knights to a 2nd place team finish.. on the boys' side .. northview also strong.. taking three of the top four spots .. but damon kesler of west vigo.. nursing an injury yet he still overcomes and the junior takes 1st in the chad smith invitational. "it's huge, he was an outstanding man. i heard a bunch of good things about him, i heard he was a great runner. i just had to bring my a game and hope to bring my best race. i got second here my freshman year, first last year, and first again this year. it means a lot. it's nice to win this race two years in a row."